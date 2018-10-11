On Thursday, Nov. 15, Ginger and James Cleland, owners of antique and estate jewelry business in Solvang, Designs in Gold (www.digsolvang.com), will open their doors to the community for a celebratory event marking the store’s 10th anniversary of doing business in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Plans for the open house, which runs 4-7 p.m., entail a Champagne toast to “10 more years” and light bites by Santa Barbara wine country catering company, K’Syrah Catering & Events.
The Clelands have been successfully running Designs in Gold out of the showroom’s Solvang location at 1640 Copenhagen Dr., for the past five years. Prior to their current address, the business was located in Solvang’s Frederik's Court, where the couple opened up shop in 2008, following a deliberate business move from their previous home of St. Louis, Missouri.
The shop is open for business Tuesday through Saturday, 10-5 p.m. Free street parking is available near the store. To reach Designs in Gold directly, contact (805) 693-8700. Designs in Gold is online at www.digsolvang.com, as well as on Facebook and Instagram at facebook.com/designsingold and @digsolvang.