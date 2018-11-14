The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale invites the public to celebrate the holidays and the chorale’s 40th anniversary at 7:3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Solvang Veterans Hall.
This year the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, youth ensemble and professional orchestra with special guests, will present a “twofer” (two for one) program of classical and not-so-classical holiday music celebrating Christmas. Concertgoers can also enjoy a a private champagne reception celebrating the chorale’s 40th anniversary ($100 donation) at 6 p.m., preceding Saturday’s concert.
The “twofer” begins with the chorale and orchestra presenting Bach’s powerful "Magnificat," an exuberant and dramatic composition written in Leipzig for 1723 Christmas vespers followed by more contemporary and lyrical compositions and holiday carols. The Valley Wind Ensemble, Mystique (a local, girls’ acapella group) and the chorale’s youth ensemble will contribute to the celebration with their own selections, and the youth ensemble will close the concert with a carol sing-along.
Tickets may be purchased for just the concerts or for the Saturday concert and reception at www.syvchorale.org. A special 40th anniversary souvenir program is included in the ticket price.