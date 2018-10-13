The Queen of Arts, a long time Santa Ynez Valley tradition, will hold their annual "Queen of Arts Artesian Show and Sale" pop-up at the Solvang Vets Hall on Friday, Nov. 2 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 3rd from 10-3 p.m.
Showcasing the work of over 30 local artists and artisans, this show and sale features their unique creations and artwork, including: fine art original paintings, ceramics, handmade jewelry, hand painted scarves, fine art photography, handmade objects d’art, whimsical figurines, dolls, woodwork, hand turned bowls, leather work and artisan food products to name some of the offerings for sale.
Some of the featured artists include Diana Paul, Syd McCutcheon, Petti Pfau, Deborah Simpson, Susie Dunbar, Carol Kemp, Ute Wilson, Mary Stanley, Jessica Conti, Gabriel Bustamonte, Barbara Remick, Janet Loubet, Luis Loubet, Keenan Stevenson, Kristen Bates, Emily Abello, Daniel Taylor, Marianne Huntley, Teresa Laursen, Sukey Huges, Georgeann Alex, Donna Anderegg, Cari Summer, Irinia Malkmus, Monika Miehle, Carol Rosen, and more.
Queen of Arts was started over 28 years ago as 10 artist created a venue for their art. As the event grew, a larger site was needed and the show was moved to the Elverhoj Museum. This year the Queen of Arts will be housed at the Solvang Vets Hall for the holiday season. For more information, contact: dpjewelrystudios@gmail.com.