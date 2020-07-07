Ziggy Flores passed away at the ripe age of 13 on July 4th, 2020. He was surrounded by his father Rogelio Flores Sr., mother Arleen Flores, and sister Desiree Lopez. He is survived by them and his brother Rogelio Flores Jr. and sister Christina Flores.
Ziggys life started really rough. A Good Samaritan found a young puppy tied up on a tree at Allen Hancock College with BB gun bullets in him. This person saved the puppy and brought him to the Central Coast SPCA, who then nurtured the puppy, paid for multiple surgeries for the puppy, and gave the puppy the name Ziggy.
At the same time, Rogelio Jr. decided that the house of Flores was in need of new life, and brought Ziggy over for just a few days as a foster. Our newest member of the family quickly won over our hearts. Healing was Ziggys true super power. He is known for being a source of comfort for those in pain, and taking on the task to heal those who are hurt. His main joy was to be surrounded by people and try to uplift spirits.
Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be sent to the Central Coast SPCA.
Graciously,
Familia Flores
