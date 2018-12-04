Yoshiko (Saki) Taketa, born in Santa Maria, CA passed away November 29, 2018 at the age of 96. She is survived by sister, Mary Koga and many other relatives and predeceased by husband, Kazuto Taketa. Services will be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary December 10 at 11:00 AM. Burial Services will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Los Angeles on December 11 at 11:00 AM.
