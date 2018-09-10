Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Yolanda Sustaita Patlan

Yolanda Sustaita Patlan, 60, born to Antonio and Delia Sustaita on May 21, 1958 in La Ferria, Tx went home to be with the Lord on Friday September 7, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. At the age of 2, she moved with her family to Santa Maria. Yolanda attended Oakley Elementary, El Camino Jr High, Santa Maria High School, and also received her nursing certification. For 33 years she found joy and fulfillment in serving the elderly, well as she would say “the old folks”. In addition, Yolanda enjoyed photography, sewing, gardening, and spending time with family. With her sense of humor, loving and caring heart she touched the lives of many people. Yolanda is survived by her husband Jose Alexander Patlan Sr., her five children: Marissa Valverde, Jose Patlan Jr., Laura Hernandez, Candi Lawrence, and Eddie Patlan, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren, father Antonio Sustaita, her sisters: Alma Madriaga, Mena Arriaga, Alice Ramirez, Maggie Tejada, Sarah Sustaita, and Gloria Davis, and brothers: Jose Luis, Victor, and Robert Sustaita. Yolanda is preceded in death by her mother Delia Sustaita, brothers: Jose Antonio and Jesse Sustaita.

A Celebration of life service will be held Friday September 14, 2018 at the Apostolic Assembly Church on 400 Mary Drive in Santa Maria at 1:00p.m followed by burial at Santa Maria Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow; location to be announced at church service.

Celebrate
the life of: Yolanda Sustaita Patlan
