Yolanda Castellanos Lopez, local style icon and salsera extraordinaire, went to be with the Lord in the early hours of Monday, the 28th of December. A Mexican native, Yolanda became an American citizen at an early age and settled in the agricultural town of Santa Maria, California where she and her husband ran their family business of 35 years, Lopez Farrier Tools.
Remembered for her quick wit, large signature sunglasses, and ever extended arm, Yolanda was quick to lend a helping hand to those in need. A stranger to no one, known to many as Little Mama, and often insisting on being called "Tia" to those she only just met, Yolanda was a nurturer by nature. The second eldest in a family of 8, she was a mother figure to each of her brothers and sisters until the end.
Yolanda was the life and soul of every party, no matter the occasion. Her favorite place to meet with friends (and make new ones) was none other than the dance floor of The Radisson bar. Yolanda could be found there dancing the night away with her husband of 54 years, Jose "Joe" Lopez- arguably, her greatest source of pride and joy. Married on the 25th of June, 1966, the two were inseparable even in the workplace. Partners in life and business alike, they worked side by side for over 35 years, oftentimes employing both family and friends, taking a humble approach to business ownership. Ever eager to please and feed, Yolanda regularly prepared hot meals for all employees, and was often called on to make her signature rice and salsa for family gatherings.
She will be sorely missed by all.
Yolanda Lopez is survived by her husband, Jose "Joe" Lopez, and children/grandchildren: Rene Lopez (Cheyenne), Angelica Lopez (Dominique, Viana, Steven), Jose Jr. Lopez (Jolie), brothers Robert, Ricardo, and Raul Castellanos, sisters Teresa Nava, Rosie Castillo, and numerous adopted children, niece's, and nephews.
Yolanda Lopez was preceded in death by parents Rafael and Amparo Castellanos, and brothers Ralph and Ruben Castellanos.
