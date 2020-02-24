**Devoted Mom, sassy, beautiful and passionate grandmother**
My wonderful mother Yolanda Alonzo (Ochoa) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, February 20th at Marian Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of late Jim Lee Alonzo for 46 years until his passing in 2005.
Yolanda was born on March 22nd 1944 in McAllen Texas, daughter of late Clemente and Hermilia Ochoa.
She was a devoted member of the Martha Ministries for the last 7 years as she loved to help her church community and people in there time of need.
Yolanda is survived by her 5 children, Jim Lee Alonzo of Santa Maria, Janina Muscio and her husband David Muscio of San Diego, Erica Smith and her husband Yanz Smith of Hawaii, Veronica Cullen of Santa Maria, Tania Padillia and her husband Trinidad Padillia of Santa Maria and her 11 grandchildren,
Shawn, Jim Lee, Anthony, Bretney, Amber, Cheyanne, America, Hunter, Cierra, Sasha, Nathan, plus two great-grandchildren, Josiah, Melody and two more on the way Jacob Trinidad Padillia and baby girl Muscio.
Death takes the body, God takes the soul. Our minds hold the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again.
All services and information has been entrusted to Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. Memorial contributions in Yolanda's name may be made to Martha Ministries, St. Joseph Church, Nipomo CA. 93444. For more information and online condolences visit https://www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.
St. Joseph Church, 298 S. Thompson Ave., Nipomo CA 93444
Thursday February 27, 2020
Veiwing- 10AM- 11:00AM
Mass Service: 11:00AM – 12PM
John 16.22 NKJV
Therefore you now have sorrow; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take from you.
