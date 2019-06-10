Woody Joe Gore, 72, of Santa Maria, passed away unexpectedly on May 3rd, 2019, surrounded by his family. Woody and Sue moved to Santa Maria in 1969 where he worked 20 years in the lettuce industry. He joined the Santa Maria Elks Lodge in 1981, and was a member for 38 years. In 1985 Woody started Woody Pump concrete pumping, which he worked until his retirement in 2007. The company continues strong with Sue, his wife of 53 years, his son LeRoy and grandsons Joseph and Woodrow. Woody was a die hard Raiders fan dedicated to his team, he never missed a home game in 23 years. Whether it was summer lake trips or family holidays at the beach, Woody was a family man.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; kids, Kimberly (Butch), LeRoy (Melissa); grandkids, Levina, Nathan, Micaela, Cheyenne, Joseph and Woodrow; as well as great-grandkids, Brooklyn, Alexia, Blake, Bentley, Adison and Alonso. There will be a Celebration of Life for Woody on Sunday, June 30th, 2019. To obtain the time and location, please RSVP with Matt: 1 (805) 541-0850. The family would like to encourage everyone to wear their team colors, especially Silver and Black. Donations may be made in memory of Woody to the Central Coast Lions Foundation. All donations will be used for the preservation of eyesight, eyeglass recycling and providing eyeglasses to school children in need.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
