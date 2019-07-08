Wilson A. Suguitan, age 80 passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019 at the Marian Regional Medical Center, Santa. Maria California. He was born on October 28, 1938, in Alcala Cagayan, Philippines. His parents were Leonora and Manuel Suguitan. He married Concepcion "Connie" Suguitan in 1961 in the Philippines, and was happily together ever since. He was a Seafarer for 24 years, and through his job, he was able to travel around the world for free. He is survived by his wife Connie; sons Noel and Bobby; grandchildren Mika and Enzo; and daughter-in-law Janet. His body is laid down to rest at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery, Arroyo Grande, California.
A loving Husband, a supportive Father and a caring Grandparent. He will be greatly missed.
A Mass will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
