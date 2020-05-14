Willie Joseph Green was born August 24, 1934 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, an only child to Thelma and Charlie Green. Unfortunately, his mother died when he was 6 months old, so he was raised by his grandparents, Willie and Carrie Murray (his mother's parents).
He was a studious young man always excelling in his education. He joined the Air Force right after high school and continued his education receiving several degrees. After retiring from the USAF in 1971, he went to Hastings Law School in San Francisco, a graduate of 1974.
He worked for a brief time at Alameda County District Attorney's Office but later went to Safeway Stores Legal Department as a Staff Negotiator for over 18 years. In the late 90's he moved to Santa Maria where he was an instructor at Allan Hancock College for 15 years. He served on many community boards and projects. The NAACP, Block Grant Committee, Fighting Back Santa Maria, etc. He was the first African American to serve on the Santa Maria City Council.
He was a member of the New Hope MBC of Santa Maria CA. Willie became an ordained Minister in 2007. He loved teaching and training in Christian education both at Church and the Coast Counties Missionary Baptist district Association.
He was a loving family man who enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren. He has two daughters, Phyliss and Penny by a previous marriage. On September 5, 1965, he and Joann Palmer were joined in Holy matrimony and from that union; there are 3 sons: Joseph, David, and Sterling.
The last few years of his life he suffered with Alzheimer's disease which caused him to spend the last year of his life in a skilled nursing home in Oakland. The Staff there made his life still meaningful and hopeful. He never forgot the meaning of love for family and Jesus Christ. He fought the “good fight” but on Friday morning, May 8, 2020, he slept away peacefully in the presence of 2 of his 3 sons. He will be missed by family and many many friends.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Thelma and Charlie Green, grandparents, Willie and Carrie Murray.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Joann (Santa Maria CA); daughter Phyliss (Orange TX), Penny (Houston TX); sons Joe Green (Culver City CA) David (San Leandro CA) Sterling (Santa Maria CA); 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many family members and friends.
