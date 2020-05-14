× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Willie Joseph Green was born August 24, 1934 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, an only child to Thelma and Charlie Green. Unfortunately, his mother died when he was 6 months old, so he was raised by his grandparents, Willie and Carrie Murray (his mother's parents).

He was a studious young man always excelling in his education. He joined the Air Force right after high school and continued his education receiving several degrees. After retiring from the USAF in 1971, he went to Hastings Law School in San Francisco, a graduate of 1974.

He worked for a brief time at Alameda County District Attorney's Office but later went to Safeway Stores Legal Department as a Staff Negotiator for over 18 years. In the late 90's he moved to Santa Maria where he was an instructor at Allan Hancock College for 15 years. He served on many community boards and projects. The NAACP, Block Grant Committee, Fighting Back Santa Maria, etc. He was the first African American to serve on the Santa Maria City Council.

He was a member of the New Hope MBC of Santa Maria CA. Willie became an ordained Minister in 2007. He loved teaching and training in Christian education both at Church and the Coast Counties Missionary Baptist district Association.