William Wallce (Wally) Kerrigan, III

Wally's threefold career—teacher, scholar, author—touched many lives: students, colleagues, readers. His large heart and good will inspired close friendships. His interests were wide-ranging. He was an avid reader of detective whodunit stories and a lover of all things cinema, from family film history to 40s and 50s musicals to John Ford westerns. Wally was also a living encyclopedia of a wide variety of music, particularly Doris Day, Jane Russell, Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, and Bob Dylan. In his youth, he was a proficient athlete, excelling in tennis, bowling, surfing; he also played golf into his 70s. Wally defined himself as a hedonist, but one whose pleasures were intellectual, political, cultural, and culinary. As a young man he worked for civil rights in the South; felt comfortable in the worlds of pop culture and Shakespeare; read Seneca for toughness and honor, and shared those ideals with his children; loved fine dining and Heaven's Door bourbon. He also inspired some of the great minds of this century: John Updike referenced Wally's influence in his novel Gertrude and Claudius, perhaps the ultimate honor in Wally's mind.