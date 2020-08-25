William Richards

William Steven Richards affectionately known as "Billy " was the first of five children born to Barbara and Bill Richards in Jamaica, New York on the 20, of January 1956. There were Three boys Billy, Lloyd, Donald(preceded Bill) and two girls Jo Ann and Lisa. The Richards belonged to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Queens. "Billy" was fondly referred to as being astute and liked by many. He was a lover of sports, music, martial arts, and excelled at basketball at a young age. William lived in Santa Maria, CA with his beautiful lifetime partner Sherry Richards, and their son and daughter, Jared and Farrin Richards. William spent most of his youth living in Far Rockaway, NY, and lived in various places while in the Airforce, until he moved to Santa Maria, CA in 1980. He graduated from Far Rockaway High School in 1974 and attended Chapman University, where he obtained a bachelors degree in computer science in 1984. William joined the airforce in 1975 and served his country proudly for many years. After his service, he worked with Computers at VAFB(Vandenberg Airforce Base) until he later retired to pursue his education further. Continuing his education he received multiple credits at Allan Hancock College until he received his real estate license. He was a beloved cyclist and instructed at the local gym, along with being an avid golfer. He was succeeded by his children Jared Richards and partner Nanae Dominguez of San Diego, CA. Farrin Richards and partner Kim Tan of Lancaster, CA. His siblings, Lloyd Richards of Orlando, FL, Lisa and Micheal Fuch of Long Beach, NY, Joann Richards of Jamaica, NY and his Aunt Peggy of Queens, NY. His sister-in-law Teresa Butt of Las Vegas, NV, and Cynthia and Joe Jiles of Santa Maria, CA, and Brother-in-law Thomas Butt of Lompoc, CA. He was 64 years old when he passed at Marian Medical Center after his long battle with cancer on August 13, 2020. He leaves behind a host of many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends that loved him dearly. He was a son, father, brother, and friend and he will be remembered always.
