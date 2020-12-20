William Preston Conn was born in Scottsbluff, NE on March 4, 1950, near his parent 's farm. He was named after his two grandfathers.
Family was always the center of Bill's life. Even while in high school Bill talked about the family he would have someday. That's when Bill met Deborah Lynn Hampton. They were married at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lompoc, CA on October 11, 1969, Bill's grandparents 50th wedding anniversary. They were devoted to each other for 51 years of marriage.
Bill and Deborah's first daughter, Danielle Renee Conn was born on May 23, 1970. Shauna Deanne Conn was born two years later on August 5, 1972. Bill taught them how to care for chickens, ducks, rabbits, dogs, cats, and other critters. He also made sure they could do car and house repairs as well as cook and sew. He coached their basketball and softball teams was their 4-H Woodworking Project leader and participated in a YMCA father-daughter program for 5 years. Bill was even the “room mother” for Danielle's 6th-grade class. Taylor Ryan Jantz, Deborah's grandnephew, lived with them during his high school years. Just like his daughters, Bill taught Taylor self-sufficiency skills. Bill loved to help Taylor host computer gaming parties and serve his friends huge hearty breakfasts the morning after.
Bill was proof that “cooking is the language of love.“ A quiet man, Bill showed his love by cooking and BBQing for his extended family. Bill always said, “no matter how poor they were, his family would always eat well,” and he saw that his family did.
Besides cooking, Bill was known for his walking-5 miles before work and 5 miles after work-rain or shine for 35 years. He also enjoyed hiking with his wife Deborah and daughter Shauna, on trails through live oak and redwood trees, along granite streams in the Sierras, and desert trails in the Alabama Hills and Sedona areas.
Bill loved children and especially enjoyed being around his nieces and nephews as they grew up and recently his grandniece, Clara Bekes, and four grandnephews Nikolas Schaefer, Noah Bekes, and Jackson and Sawyer Haynes.
Bill learned the value of hard work early. His first “paid” job was to keep the birds out of his grandfather's peach orchard as a child in Palmdale, CA. When Bill moved to Santa Maria at 12 he worked at Valley Garden Center landscaping yards. During this time Bill also had morning and evening paper routes.
After graduating from Righetti High School in 1968, Bill took computer classes at Allan Hancock College. He soon began working as a computer operator at Remington Rand Univac at VAFB. Bill was promoted over the years as his company was bought and sold ten times. He ended his 48.5-year career working for CACI as their Mission Director Support (MDS) Program Manager in March 2018. Bill and his team participated in hundreds of successful satellite/booster launches; many of which were considered extremely high-value national security assets. These various programs supported our nation's defense and strategic reconnaissance needs.
Bill died peacefully on December 9, 2020 with his family at his side after a long battle with esophageal cancer. We shall miss him and honor his memory every day.
Bill is survived by his wife Deborah Lynn Conn; his daughters Danielle Renee Conn and Shauna Deanne Conn; his sister Jennie Lee Hay and husband Mike Hay; his brother Eugene Michael (Mike) Conn and Debbie Conn; sister-in-law Viki Forest; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Eugene Conn; his mother Barbara Ann Conn; and his sister Katheryn Ann Bewley.
A memorial service will be held for Bill after the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, a "William P. Conn Woodworking Memorial Fund" is being set up in SM Joint Union School District for woodshop students. The money will go for vocational scholarships and woodworking equipment. Woodworking was one of his favorite pastimes, which he first learned in high school woodshop. Please contact Deborah at dconn.holdinghands@gmail.com for details.
