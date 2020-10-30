William P. Adam, Jr. was born Oct. 2, 1933 to Pauline and William P. Adam, Sr. and went to be with his Lord on Oct. 27, 2020. He was a descendant of the pioneer Newlove and Adam families. He graduated from St. Mary's School, Santa Maria High and attended Cal Poly. In 1959 he married Georgiana (Gigi) Griset and they raised 3 sons, Will, (Carolyn), Tom, (Janice), and Andy (Hilary). They have 11 granddaughters and 2 grandsons: Elizabeth, Michaela, Caroline, William, Jennalyse, Lyndelle, Joycelyn, Whitney, Page, Hillary, Amanda, Katrina and Kayla and 6 great grandchildren. They were married for 61 years.
Bill was a lifelong vegetable farmer raising avocados in his later years. He was an avid supporter of 4H and FFA livestock projects. In 1897 Bill's great grandfather, William Laird Adam, was one of a group of farmers who influenced Union Sugar Co. to build a sugar refinery at Betteravia. In 1971, seventy-four years later, with the decline of sugar beets grown here, Union Sugar decided to sell its local 10,000 acres of farmland. Bill and another farmer organized the farmers who rented from Union Sugar so each could buy the land they rented.
He loved God, his family, and his country. He enjoyed family camping and BBQs and the family Nativity play in the Barn.
Bill was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Mahoney and brother James E. Adam. He is survived by his wife and his sister Jane Drenon.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with interment in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Santa Maria High School Future Farmers of America, (livestock dept.) 901 S. Broadway or St. Mary's School, 414 E. Church St. 93454.
Our thanks to Dr. Rash Patel and the Dignity Home Health nurses.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
