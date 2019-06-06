William (Mac/Bill) J. McMillan

William Judson (Mac) McMillan, MSgt, USAF, Ret., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 30th, 2019, at his home in Lompoc, CA. Bill was born on April 17th, 1946, in Daytona Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by parents Oscar Charlie (Jiggs) McMillan and June Evelyn McMillan Stevens along with his half brother Robert (Bob) Bell. He is survived by his half-sister Jayne (McMillan) Peake of Colorado Springs, CO; his loving wife of 52 years, Vicki; children, Kimberly (Larry) Jaques of Henderson, NV; Pamela (Andrew) Gandarillas of Vancouver, WA; Amy (Paul) Thacker of Henderson, NV; Kelley (Brandon) Kelly of North Tustin, CA; Kyle (Karen) of Chapin, SC; and William of Las Vegas, NV. He also leaves 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Bill grew up in Daytona Beach FLorida. Immediately following his high school graduation, Bill joined the U. S. Airforce on September 1, 1964. He served 26 years, 1 month, and 1 day, retiring October 1st, 1990. One month later, he began work as a military contractor at FMS until retiring in April, 2018. While at Vandenberg Air Force Base, he additionally worked as a janitor for many years, eventually shifting his attention to washer and dryer repair – a side job he was well-known for – and received service calls up through his final month of life.
His greatest joy was his family of six children and his abundance of grandchildren.
If you asked those who knew Bill to describe him, they'd say he was one of the kindest, most loving, give you the shirt off his back type of men you'd ever meet. He was notorious for his practical jokes and dry sense of humor, always storytelling – especially when it came to Vandenberg's random facts and history. Everywhere he went, he met a friend, never a stranger. Bill's life was in all ways full. He was good, well admired, and loved by many both near and far.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Vandenberg Air Force Base Chapel 1, CA 93437 on Tuesday, June 18th, 12:00pm. After the service, lunch will be offered in the reception hall for everyone to gather and share their memories. Flowers are welcome; contributions may be sent https://afas.org/ways-to-give/. For access to the VAFB Chapel, please contact Pamela Gandarillas, 360-281-2955 (text ok), no later than June 14th, 2019.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.