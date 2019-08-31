William Louis Stanley was born February 18, 1931 in Santa Maria to John and Elizabeth Stanley.
He attended schools in Santa Maria, graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1949. While attending Santa Maria Junior College he joined the California National Guard and was later activated to the army. He was sent to Japan and Korea. Upon returning to Santa Maria he married Marilyn Dennerlein of Nipomo on September 14, 1952. He worked for Airox in Casmalia for 18 years and then for Lee Wilson Electric in Arroyo Grande for over 20 years as their Office Manager before retiring in 1993.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn, daughter Barbara Stanley (Ron Myers), two granddaughters Kristy Tognazzini (Chris) and Ashley Walker (Mason). His six great grandchildren were his special joy – Austin and Hayley Tognazzini, Preston, Victoria, Greyson and Charlotte Walker. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Gina Dennerlein and Marjorie Fisher (Neil), nephews Matt and Jimy Dennerlein, niece Joanna Dennerlein, great niece Savannah Silva and son-in-law Ron Schmitz.
He was preceded in death by daughter Marilyn Elizabeth Schmitz, brother George Stanley and sister Olive Stevens.
He lived his entire life in Santa Maria and was active in several service organizations. He enjoyed bowling, golf and camping, especially with the Elks Traveleers. He was a member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge for 51 years.
Graveside Service, with Military Honors is scheduled for 10:00 am Friday September 6, 2019 at Santa Maria Cemetery 1501 S. College Dr. Santa Maria, CA.
