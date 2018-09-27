The original eco-hooligan William Lincoln Denneen, 93 passed away peacefully at home on September 23, 2018. Dad was a proud World War II veteran, serving for 3 years as a Navy medic. He attended Tufts University in Boston for his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Biology. He then attended the University of New Mexico to receive a Master's in Sociology. Dad chose a career in teaching because he wanted to pass on his passion for learning. He spent many years as an Allan Hancock Biology professor inspiring many students to continue their education. Dad's love for Mother Earth and all things in nature conjured a helping spirit within making him an outspoken activist for many types of causes. He was a lifelong equestrian and a fantastic leader of nature walks. Dad is survived by his children: Stephen Denneen, Dianne Denneen, Katie Denneen Howard; son-in-law Brian Howard; grandchildren: Ethan Denneen, Jack Howard, and Devon Denneen. Dad considered his 90th birthday party as his good bye to the world. Per Dad's wishes, no family organized memorial is planned, but he had many charities he liked to support. Here are a few of his favorites: Santa Maria Humane Society, Woods Humane Society, Planned Parenthood, Sierra Club, and Nipomo Native Garden. Dad, we'll be seeing you at your oak tree.
Arrangements entrusted to McDermott Crockett Mortuary.
