William L. McClain breathed his last breath on January 24, 2020. He was 91. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Marilyn and daughter Shelley. He leaves behind his son Kevin McClain and his wife Wynetta of Arroyo Grande, sisters Lavina Griffin, Columbus, In., Ruthanne Sparks, Indianapolis, In. He has 3 granddaughters, Lauren, Meghan and Shelby and grandson Sean. He also had 6 great grandsons and 1 great granddaughter.
He was a man of integrity and honor with an unshakable conviction. all animals approved him without reservation, especially cats and dogs. He was the son of Harry and Eva McClain, born in Indianapolis, In. in 1928. A quick learner, he graduated high school and started tech school. With World War 2 still raging he decided to enlist in the Navy at 17. His father wouldn't sign his enlistment papers , so he had his younger sister signed them instead.
After Basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center he was stationed at Pensacola, Fl., Alameda Naval Air Station, Moffett Filed, Corpus Christy, Tx., Fallon, Nv., Barbers Point, Hi., Iwakuni, Japan, San Diego, Ca., and Greeley, Co. During his 21 years of service he was at sea nearly 2 years on the aircraft carriers Yorktown, Midway and the Oriskany.
He retired from the Navy in 1967 and moved to Sutter Creek, Ca. and went to work for the state as a Youth Counselor for the Dept. of the Youth Authority. He worked at various institutions; Fricot Ranch School, Columbia, Ca., Los Guilicos School, Santa Rosa, Ca. and Ventura School, Ventura where he retired chief of security in 1985.
Once retired, he promptly sold his house in Ventura, put everything in storage and traveled for the next 5 years. He loved history, especially the Civil War era. He traveled to most major battle sites while visiting ship mates and squadron mates along the way. Fishing and golf always were put into his itinerary.
Looking for a better climate and a close military base he moved to Orcutt, Ca. He made many friends, played golf, gardened and played poker. Many of his close friends live at Merrill Gardens and Hummel Village in Orcutt.
A memorial will be held February 18, 2020, 2pm, Hummel Village. His military burial will be held in Palo Alto, Ca. at a later date.
