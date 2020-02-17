William L. McClain breathed his last breath on January 24, 2020. He was 91. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Marilyn and daughter Shelley. He leaves behind his son Kevin McClain and his wife Wynetta of Arroyo Grande, sisters Lavina Griffin, Columbus, In., Ruthanne Sparks, Indianapolis, In. He has 3 granddaughters, Lauren, Meghan and Shelby and grandson Sean. He also had 6 great grandsons and 1 great granddaughter.

He was a man of integrity and honor with an unshakable conviction. all animals approved him without reservation, especially cats and dogs. He was the son of Harry and Eva McClain, born in Indianapolis, In. in 1928. A quick learner, he graduated high school and started tech school. With World War 2 still raging he decided to enlist in the Navy at 17. His father wouldn't sign his enlistment papers , so he had his younger sister signed them instead.

After Basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center he was stationed at Pensacola, Fl., Alameda Naval Air Station, Moffett Filed, Corpus Christy, Tx., Fallon, Nv., Barbers Point, Hi., Iwakuni, Japan, San Diego, Ca., and Greeley, Co. During his 21 years of service he was at sea nearly 2 years on the aircraft carriers Yorktown, Midway and the Oriskany.

