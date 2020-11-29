William Corbin Burke, Sr., 88, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri, following a brief illness.
He was born on July 17, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late William Willard Burke and Dorothy May Williams Burke.
He was married on November 17, 1962, in St. Louis to Lynne Shelton Bland who preceded him in death on June 14, 2007.
A graduate of John Burroughs High School in St. Louis, Mr. Burke received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Colgate University, Hamilton, New York; a Master of Arts degree from American University, Washington, D.C.; and a Master of Hospital Administration degree from Washington University, St. Louis.
Bill worked in healthcare administration for thirty-five years in McAllen, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Santa Maria, California.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Bill moved to Santa Maria in 1984 where he worked for Marian Medical Center until his retirement. He enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels. His hobby was singing and through his Santa Maria years, he sang with the Orcutt Presbyterian Church Choir, the Santa Maria Symphony Chorale, the Central City Chordsmen, and the Coastal Voices Chorale. He enjoyed singing, traveling, and following his favorite sports teams. His family was his greatest happiness.
Survivors include four children, Catherine (Gary) Harbison, Jefferson City; Rebecca (Christopher) Dillman, Encinitas, California; William (Leslie) Burke, Jr., Sacramento, California; and Terry (Holly) Burke, Redding, California; ten grandchildren, Wesley Harbison and Rebecca Harbison, both of St. Louis; William Harbison and Samuel Harbison, both of Columbia, Missouri; Lynne Dillman and Luke Dillman, both of Encinitas, California; Andrew Burke and Riley Burke, both of Redding, California; and Mark and Annie, both of Sacramento, California.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Williams Burke.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Lynne Bland Burke Memorial Scholarship Fund at Allan Hancock College, 800 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93455 or at https://www.hancockcollege.edu/foundation/give.php.
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home, 3210 N. Ten Mile Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65109 (573-893-5251) is in charge of arrangements.
Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.
