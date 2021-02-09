William Hares, 86, of Santa Maria, CA passed away Thursday February 4th, 2021. Bill was born in his family 's home in New Castle, PA on June 16, 1934. He graduated from New Castle High School in 1951 and then moved to California in 1952 to begin his long and successful banking career. He met his late wife Pat in 1953 and they were married for 61 years until her passing in 2015. They raised four wonderful daughters: Kathy, Linda, Suzy, and Lisa. Bill always got so excited when his daughters came in to visit, as he cherished his family very much.
Bill's banking career started in the 1950s and led to his eventual move to Santa Maria in 1978 to hold the position of President at the Bank of Santa Maria. While there, Bill met his close friend Jim Glines and they eventually established the Community Bank of Santa Maria in 2000 where Bill sat as Chairman of the Board. He retired from his banking career in April of 2020, just before his 86th birthday. In addition to banking, Bill also opened a family-run furniture shop in 1972 and held various positions in the community. He took part in the YMCA, Jaycees, Rotary, and was a member of the Orcutt Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Plantel Nurseries board.
Early in his life, he enjoyed playing the stand up bass in various music groups. He also enjoyed gardening and harvesting his garden with his grandchildren. Before his passing, Pat and Bill enjoyed traveling the world. The couple took their vacations traveling from city to city to watch March Madness games from the beginning to the Final Four NCAA tournaments for 12 straight years. His favorite pastimes after retirement included watching baseball, basketball, and football. He also never missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy. Bill enjoyed taking his family on wonderful vacations, he took them to Idaho, La Jolla (a few times) and Avila Beach and he enjoyed playing pranks as well. Every day Bill had to have 2 Diet Cokes only from McDonalds.
Bill touched many friends and family with his knowledge and caring. He will be missed by his friends and family. He was a great dad, grandpa and great grandpa.
Bill is survived by her 4 daughters Kathy Hares; Linda (David) Sparks; Suzy Benson; Lisa (Ronnie) Steele as well as his 7 grandchildren Jennifer (Mikey) Quaresma; Cameron Goodale; Robert Sparks; Tyler (Nichole) Steele; Michael (Ashley) Benson; Heather Steele; Tessa (Brian) Nelson and 7 great grandchildren Wyatt, Isabelle & Ayden Quaresma; Elizabeth & Addyson Goodale, and Parker & Sawyer Benson.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in his memory to VTC, Santa Barbara Food Bank, or Orcutt Presbyterian Church, it would be greatly appreciated.
Due to COVID-19 and current social distancing practices, a service will not be held at this time.
We love you dad, Kathy, Linda, Suzy and Lisa.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.