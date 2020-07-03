William (Bill) Grigg, 55, of Santa Maria, Ca. passed away on June 25th, 2020.
Bill is survived by Julie Grigg, his wife, and Melody Grigg, his daughter, as well as his parents Linda Darlene Grigg and William Grigg, married 55 years and currently retired to Az.
Bill and Julie met as teenagers, had their 1st date on Valentines Day 1984 and fell in love almost instantly. Bill and Julie were inseparable. They were soulmates and lifelong partners married 32 wonderful years.
In 1996 they were blessed with their daughter Melody. A beautiful young lady that added even more joy to Bills life and marriage. He would tell you that his life sometimes had its challenges but he would also share that he wouldnt have changed anything if it meant losing the memories or moments that made life what it was. His love for his family was on the surface out in the open for all to see and all to admire.
Anyone who knew Bill knew that he was the most loving father and spouse a family could ask for. He lived with no regrets and no missed moments. His weekends would sometimes have him surrounded by close and distant family waiting for him to serve his Barbecued Cuisine.
Bill and Julie had an arrangement in place in preparation for the day that he was to move on to the next life. He did not want a memorial service. He wanted all that knew him to celebrate his life in their own ways. All final arrangements are for immediate family only.
If by chance you find yourself with a memory or a past recollection of a moment in time with Bill, dont forget to smile. This is what you would have been doing in life, looking or listening to something he just said or did that would have you smiling or laughing because thats who he was and still is.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.