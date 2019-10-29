{{featured_button_text}}
William "Bill" Castellanos

William “Bill” Castellanos, 83, of Santa Maria, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Bill was born on November 24, 1935 in San Francisco, CA; the eighth of eleven children to John and Josephine Castellanos. Bill was raised and educated in San Francisco, graduating from Berkeley High School and attending college in the Bay Area. He went on to work in the Bay Area as a Union Agent for schools, hospitals, and industrial organizations.

Bill proudly wrote of his experiences with the San Francisco Seals Minor League Baseball team in his book: 16th & Bryant. Bill also enjoyed music and played pool everyday. He was a member of Guadalupe Historical Society, Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce, Santa Maria Kiwanis, and Berkeley Breakfast Club.

Bill is survived by his wife, Beverly Corella-Castellanos; daughter Gina Perez (Isaias); sisters Connie Soto and Margaret Leora; step-sons Marc Mohler (Dixie), Matthew Mohler, and Michael Mohler (Molly); seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in passing by his first wife Alicia in 2016 and seven siblings.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019; followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date at Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito, CA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Coast Hospice, 253 Granada, Suite D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.

Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory

600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries