William “Bill” B. Hamrick, age 80, passed away on November 28, 2018. He bravely fought serious medical problems during the last four years. Bill is at rest now, and we will miss him dearly.
Bill was born on November 16, 1938, in Inman, South Carolina. After high school, he enlisted and served in the United States Air Force. He faithfully served his country for over 22 years, opened his own restaurant, and then worked as a civil servant until retirement.
Bill lived a long and active life and was a friend to many. He was a loving and caring man who was always there whenever you needed a helping hand. He touched the lives of all who knew him.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Aimee, children Curtis & Kenney Hamrick, Tanya Thompson, Teri Thatcher, Rebecca Kronick, Anthony Woodard, 19 grandchildren, and 8 great granddaughters.
A celebration of Bill Hamrick's life will be held on December 16, 2018, at his home at 2 pm. We hope you will join us.
We request that you share your stories of remembrance at http://www.starbucklind.com/obits.
