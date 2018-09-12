Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Willard John Spencer

Willard John Spencer, Commander USN, born to Willard Almon Spencer and Maria Louisa Spencer Marquez on Nov. 28, 1951, known as John to all who loved him, flew into heaven Sept. 4, 2018. He joined his mother and his brother, Fred.

John graduated from Limestone High School in Maine, San Jose University and Santa Clara University with many diverse degrees. He then worked for the city of San Jose and the United States Navy until retirement. He settled in Santa Maria, California, but had more to give. He served two tours in Iraq until finally settling into permanent retirement. He then used his skills at baby blanket and coffin making for the “Garden of Innocence” based out of San Diego, Habitat for Humanity and Angel Flights. John began flying in his early 20s and was fortunate to use his skills for giving back.

He is survived by his 90 year old father, Willard Almon Spencer, siblings, Wanda J. Spencer, MD, Rose Spencer Hanser, RN, Heidi Spencer Neese, RN, baby sister, Veronica Spencer Griffith, his beloved wife 'Mi Amor' Grace, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephew and our new great-nephew, who was born on the day he died, step-children, Doug and Chris Labuff and Alex and Stephanie Perez.

He took with him the well worn lap that all our dogs loved. He is greatly missed by his rescued dogs, Holly and Penny. He will join his beloved dachshund, Lily up in heaven.

John was a lovable, big hearted, goofy, giving, intelligent and skilled person in life. His only want from us left behind is to serve our humanity. As John always said

“IT ALL WORKS OUT”.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Rockville Chapel, 4205 Suisun Valley Road Fairfield, California.

In lieu of flowers, please submit to any one of the above organizations. Peace.

