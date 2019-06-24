{{featured_button_text}}

Willa Wood Ward Taylor, born 5-7-1938, formerly of Santa Maria, passed away 6-18-2019 in Ozark, Arkansas. Survived by daughters Diana Welling and Charlotte Regalado (Jason), brother Floyd Wood (Dena), sisters Bonnie Taylor (Jack) and Esther Earnest (Marcus), 7 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Celebrate
the life of: Willa Wood Ward Taylor
