It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of Wayne Veatch, 89. He was the most gentle and kind husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend that you will ever have the pleasure of meeting. He was a true gentleman!
On April 28, 1932, he was born in Hill City, Kansas and then moved with his family to Santa Maria at the age of six. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1952. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1954 and served aboard the naval assault ship USS Bon Homm Richard. After his service in the Navy, he became a proud member of the IBEW, local #413 where he worked as an electrician until he became an electrical contractor and the owner of Veatch Electric Service.
Wayne loved traveling, camping, BBQing and anything family related. He was a devout Lakers fan and even named his beloved dog Kobe. He was a lifetime member of the Santa Maria Elks #1538 and a 52 year member of the Vaqueros De Los Rancheros. He was proud to be considered a "Viejo."
Wayne is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carole Jean Veatch. He is also survived by his sons, Stanley and Gregory Veatch along with his three step children Jim Gilbert, Tera Keith, and Bobette Sanders. He was a wonderful grandfather to eleven grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Evelyn Campbell along with many adoring nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne was preceded in death by his son Gary Veatch, his parents Kermit and Florence Veatch and brothers Rocky and Casey Veatch.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be held May 13, 2021 at 12:30pm at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge #1538, 1309 N. Bradley, Santa Maria.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
