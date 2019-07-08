Wayne R Collins, age 91, peacefully left this life on July 4, 2019 to be with the love of his life, Norine Collins, his wife of 58 years who passed away 3 years ago. Wayne was born in Grady Co, Georgia, the son of Carlton Eugene Collins and Martha Nolan Gainey. Preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister.
During WWII Wayne was in the Navy and served on an aircraft carrier. After he was discharged he and his brother owned a successful nursery in Florida. One winter there was a bad freeze that killed all of his trees. He came to California to work just for the summer but he met Norine Downs and decided to stay a while longer. When Wayne married Norine, she had two daughters and he treated them just like they were his own children.
Wayne was a proud member of IBEW local 413. In 1958 he worked at Vandenburg Air Force Base and Point Arguello Naval Base, on the installation of tracking stations and missile sites. Another of the jobs he worked on was the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.
Wayne was best known for his stories, and up until the end, his memory was as sharp as a tack. He and Norine were officers in the American Legion, Elks Lodge and Eagles Lodge in Santa Maria and in his younger years, he and Norine were known to tear up the dance floor. He remained very interested in current U.S. Politics. Every Thursday evening he and his friends would play poker at each others homes. Wayne is survived by his two stepdaughters, Linda Nunes Overton of Santa Maria, Ca., and Sharon Nunes (Lee) Sherry of Enumclaw, Wa with several step grandchildren, Michael Wiseman of Nipomo, Ca., James Wiseman of Santa Maria, Ca., Brenda Rippee of Agoura Hills, Ca. and Michelle Cox of Anselmo, Ca. He also has several step great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Oaks Care Facility for the wonderful care they gave our Papa.
Graveside services will be held at the Santa Maria Cemetery, July 11 2019 at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are being handled by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
