Wayne D Franklin, 76, of Santa Maria passed away Dec. 8th 2020.
Wayne was born May 17, 1944 in Winnipeg Manitoba Canada and moved to Burbank, Calif in June of 1953, where he met his wife of 57 years, Joann in 7th grade jr. high school. He graduated from Burbank High school in 1962. That same year he became a US citizen. In Sept of 1963 he married his bride, Joann.
After high school Wayne worked for “MA Bell” telephone company and later went into sales. After many years in sales Wayne got his general contracting license and started his own company, WDF Construction.
Upon relocating to Santa Maria in 1996, Wayne entered back into sales, going to work for Kennedy Brothers. In 2001 along with his son-in-law and daughter, they purchased the Santa Maria branch of Kennedy Brothers and began operations as Coastal Ag.
Wayne retired from Coastal Ag in 2006 and began traveling across the United States and Canada with his wife in their motorhome.
Wayne loved to BBQ, at any BBQ he would always be at the grill. He always said it was because he enjoyed it.
Wayne is survived by his wife Joann, son Ron and daughter Christy, son-in-law Fernando, grandson Cody, his wife Savannah, grandson Austin, great grandchildren Mckennah , Cody Jr. and many family members.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
