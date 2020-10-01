Wayne A. Amack, 83, passed away September 04, 2020, at home after a four-year battle with cancer with his wife by his side.
Wayne was born May 18, 1937, in Salem, Oregon to Doris and Arthur Amack. Wayne graduated from Siuslaw High School in Florence, Oregon, Class of 1955. Following graduation, Wayne served 29 years with the U.S. Airforce in Japan, Vietnam, Okinawa and U.S. bases including Vandenberg Airforce Base. During his service he received several accommodations including the Bronze Star. After the Vietnam War, he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management and a Master's in Management Information Systems. Wayne retired from the U.S. Airforce as Chief Master Sergeant in 1984 and continued his career with Quintron and Boeing located at Vandenberg Air Force Base until 1998. In his final career move he owned and operated Santa Maria Tree Service until 2011.
Wayne's life was made complete on November 15, 2008 upon his marriage to Faye Fryling. They spent time traveling, visiting friends, putting together jigsaw puzzles, drinking coffee while working on newspaper crossword puzzles and happily chatting for hours while watching the birds sing from their bedroom window. Their love will live on forever.
Wayne always had a smile on his face and a song in his heart. He always responded to “How are you?” with “If I had it any better, I couldn't stand it” and you could always hear him humming his favorite tune while strolling about. He loved fishing, hunting and especially family gatherings. Wayne never looked for praises nor was he one to boast he simply lived his life helping the ones he loved and being a firm foundation for us all. Wayne was a blessing and a man so many proudly called Dad. He will be affectionately remembered in our hearts.
Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Dixie Brandt; brother, Bob Amack; parents, Arthur and Doris Amack. Surviving in addition to his loving wife and soulmate, Faye Amack, is his daughter, Diane Brough and her husband, Shane; stepdaughter, Mary Allen and her husband Christian; stepson, Kyrle Fryling and his wife Era; stepdaughter, Carolyn Ramirez and her husband, Chris; stepdaughter, Carrie Fryling; grandchildren, Toryn Brown, Morgan Brown and Roslynd Brown; step-grandchildren, Micah Brough, Caleb Brough, Jonathan McCloskey, Nick Ramirez, Daniel McCall, Coriana McCall and Christian Allen; step-great grandchildren, Ray McCloskey, Skylen McCloskey and Jolene McCall; Uncle John Shepherd and his wife Linda; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the many staff members throughout Dignity Health, the chemotherapy department and radiation center at the Hope Center, Dignity Health Hospice, AMR Services and the Lori Family Mortuary. Their compassion and kindness during this transition was heart felt.
Services and celebration will be postponed until families can gather in remembrance.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.