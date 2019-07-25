Warner Deutschman passed away July 19th, 2019 at the age of 83. He leaves his beloved wife of 61 years, Shirley Ann, three sons - Ronald Brek, Shawn Erik, Gregory Alan and four grandchildren. He served in the Air Force, then worked in the Aerospace Industry at Vandenberg AFB for 43 yrs. No services pending.
Tags
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.