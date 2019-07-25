{{featured_button_text}}
Warner Deutschman

Warner Deutschman passed away July 19th, 2019 at the age of 83. He leaves his beloved wife of 61 years, Shirley Ann, three sons - Ronald Brek, Shawn Erik, Gregory Alan and four grandchildren. He served in the Air Force, then worked in the Aerospace Industry at Vandenberg AFB for 43 yrs. No services pending.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Warner Deutschman
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries