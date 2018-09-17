Wanda Patricia Spears, born on Sept. 10th, 1935 in Canton in the pan handle of Texas.
Wanda passed peacefully napping in her chair on Sept. 1st, 2018. Mother to three, Grandmother to six and Great Grandmother to four. She was preceded in death by her son Gene and her brother Stan Jones. She is survived by her daughter Gail Gutierrez of Vancouver Wash. and son Glenn Spears. Her brother Jerry Bowers of Butte Montana and sister Maggie Bates of Killeen, Texas.
Wanda loved and enjoyed life and worked hard to create a familiy she never had as a child. After her kids grew she worked many jobs from an accountant at GSL in Utah to many years as a Sears sale associate in Portland, Oregon and Vancouver Wash. She was an amazing cook and fed lots of kids, friends and family through the years. She loved her crossword puzzles and playing board games.
She always looked at the bright side of life and had kind words and positive encouragement for everyone. She will truly be missed.
A memorial service to remember and celebrate Wanda's life will be held at Evergreenstaples Memorial Gardens in Vancouver Washington Sept. 28th at 3 pm.
Please visit evergreenstaples.com and search “Wanda Spears” to sign guestbook and send flowers.
