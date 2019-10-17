{{featured_button_text}}
Wanda J Spencer

Dr. Wanda Jean Spencer, 66 years old, of Santa Maria CA, lost her battle with cancer Sunday October 13, 2019. Wanda was born in Riverside CA to Maria and Bill Spencer. She received a doctorate in medicine from University of Guadalajara and she had been practicing medicine for over 30 years. She was always saying, “If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life”, and she lived by that.

Wanda enjoyed being outside in her garden surrounded by her dogs Rica, Betsy, and Mina. On most weekends she would spend her time at the dog park with her niece Jenny (Michael) Andrews, her great niece Piper and great nephew Grayson. Wanda loved conversation; she was the one you called whenever you needed to talk. No matter the topic she wanted to listen.

Wanda was preceded in death by her mother Maria Louisa Spencer, her father Willard Almon Spencer, and her two brothers John (Grace) Willard Spencer and Fred (Teri) Anthony Spencer. She is survived by her only daughter Hanna (Alex) Krakosky, her sisters Rose (Jim) Hanser, Heidi (Michael) Spencer, Veronica (Steve) Griffiths, Kelley Spencer and Donna Spencer, and step-mother Chin Spencer. And many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday October 21, 2019 at the Santa Maria Inn from 1p-4p. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries