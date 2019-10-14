In Loving memory of Walter (Walt) L Wilson who passed away on September 1st, 2019. He was a native of Pensacola, Florida. He graduated from Pensacola Catholic High School in 1970.He was military honoree. California became his home, working for Lockheed Martin for 30+ years. Through his life he received many distinguished awards, from many years of service at Lockheed Martin. Upon his retirement from Lockheed Martin in 2013, he made Phoenix Arizona his home. Walter will be missed by his loving family and many friends. Condolences may be sent to Wilson Curtis 05@yahoo.com
