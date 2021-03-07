Walter Raymond “Ray” Degn, 86, a resident of Santa Maria for over 48 years passed away on February 26, 2021 after a courageous battle with Alzheimers.
Ray was born in Detroit, Michigan on Oct. 11, 1934 to Ruth Cesilie and Walter Rasmussen Degn. He was the oldest of two children. Ray attended Lutheran grade schools and graduated high school in 1952. After High School he worked for a year at Chrysler Corporation Missile Division to save money for college. He had an aptitude for math and science and enrolled at Wayne State University and graduated in 1958 with a Mechanical Engineering degree.
Ray wanted to head to a warmer climate so he decided to move to California. Just after college graduation he was offered a job with General Dynamics Convair Division at Vandenberg Air Force Base working on the Atlas Program. That job turned into a lifetime career. In the early years, he was transferred to San Diego, which is where he met his wife Jean. They married Sept. 19, 1970 and Ray became Dad to Jean's two children Spence & Linda.
In 1972 Ray was sent back to Vandenberg Air Force Base, which he loved, and lived in Santa Maria. After corporate mergers and name changes, he retired at age 62 from Lockheed Martin as a Senior Flight Test Engineer. His career spanned over 38 years and 86 launches.
Ray lived in Santa Maria for the remainder of his years. He loved to travel and with his wife Jean they traveled to many locations in North America and Europe. When he wasn't traveling Ray loved to golf and fish.
Ray will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A gentle man with a heart of gold. He was the greatest husband and father.
Ray is survived by his wife Jean, children: Spencer L. Miller (Lori) of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, and Linda Miller Gabriele (Don) of Atlanta, Georgia. Four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Due to restrictions from Covid 19, no formal services will be held at this time. With a celebration of life at a later time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.