Wallace Earl Hughes

Wallace was born in 1943 in Palo Alto, California as the only child to his loving parents Annabelle and Earl Hughes. He went to school in Redwood City, California and graduated from Sequoia High School in 1961.
Wallace met Harriet Bentley while going to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, California. They fell in love and became best friends and were married soon after they graduated. Right out of college, Wallace worked as a software engineer. He was lucky to enter the field early when everyone was a pioneer in cyberspace and could build new and interesting types of software. For the next 15 years, Wallace devoted his time to managing software projects. His sailboat, built for the Tradewinds, sat unused waiting for the infinite horizons of an ocean crossing.
At age 40, Wallace quit his career to follow the oceans and rivers into the wilderness and find the last corners of the earth where wild animals still thrive. He and his wife took their sailboat on a 4-year diving expedition throughout the remote regions of Oceana. There they found clouds of fish, forests of black coral, beds of giant clams, World War II shipwrecks, and a whole new world under the ocean. They explored reefs untouched by humans and consequently the sharks were very curious of the new intruders and were always close by. Wallace was pushing the limits of scuba diving risk management. He had several close calls working inside shipwrecks because of the effects of nitrogen narcosis and the danger of the bends. So, at age 45, with 400 deep dives, Wallace decided he was getting too old for this dangerous and difficult work.
After returning to civilization, Harriet went back to work as a schoolteacher and Wallace bought some heavy equipment and worked part time on building and ranching projects. Also, Wallace captained an oil rig crew boat one year and had about 100 open sea landings, a lot of them in heavy seas. Harriet got summers off from work, so Wallace and Harriet were fortunate to be able to go on Safari most summers.
In his middle-age years, Wallace took on a money sucking project. He bought an old oceangoing motor yacht that needed a complete refit. He also bought a cabinet shop and a metal fabricating shop so he could do the work. Eight summers later the boat was ready for sea again and Wallace and Harriet were planning to take the boat as far up the Amazon River as they could. Unfortunately, at age 62, Wallace was diagnosed with stage IV cancer.
After his first cancer treatment, Wallace quickly transitioned from middle-age to being a senior citizen. He suffered from fatigue and nausea. Wallace turned to massive amounts of adrenaline to try and overcome the effects of the cancer treatments. Wallace and Harriet became amateur dangerous game photographers and traveled the world, breaking trail, glassing, and tracking wild animals in the bush and jungle. Staring down elephants that want to charge made him forget about his cancer. Wallace overcame his treatment side effects by keeping busy planning and executing multi-month wilderness expeditions each year.
Later in life, Wallace's cancer treatments were doing as much harm as good and he progressed to a point where he no longer had the stamina needed for an active life. He could not hike over rough terrain with a rifle on one shoulder and a camera and tripod on the other. Wallace quit photography, but he was fortunate to have filmed most major predators. Wallace and Harriet moved on to a less strenuous hobby. They purchased a specially built expedition jet boat, and they ran 5000 miles of uncharted subarctic rivers in North America. Running white water and skinny water at 30 mph required them to learn to read rivers with precision. Although they were well on in years, is a very exciting time for them.
Wallace and Harriet had been living on their motor yacht for quite a few years, but moved back into their suburban home in Santa Maria, California so he could be more comfortable when having chemotherapies. Wallace still needed adrenaline in his life to cope with the discomforts of cancer treatments. He bought a Porsche and took up autocross racing. Although he didn't win any races, it was an uplifting experience for him. Wallace continued trying to live his life doing as much as he could every day until he passed from cancer.
Wallace is survived by his beloved wife Harriet Hughes, Cousin Charles Driesbrock, sister-in-law Carol Peasley, sister-in-law Terry Albertson.
A memorial service will be held at Gloria Day Lutheran Church, 4380 Orcutt Rd., on Oct 27 at 1:00 p.m.
