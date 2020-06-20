Virginia V. Miranda

Passed away suddenly after a brief illness surrounded by family. Virginia was a kind, beautiful, and compassionate mother, wife, grandmother, and friend to many. She was an avid reader, gardener, and animal lover, and also had many exotic birds throughout her life. She loved antique shopping and was quite the collector. She was born at Sister's Hospital, where she also worked with the retired sisters, whom she loved dearly. Virginia always had a kind word to share with others. She loved her family BBQs and visiting with friends & family listening to oldies. She was the epitome of a California house-wife, always busy. Survived by her husband John. Children: Johnny (Diana) children; Sennica, Jonnie & Matthew. Son; Darren, children; Joseph, Serina, Andreana, Sarah. Daughter; Lisa (Dan) Worley children; Angela, Ryan & Alexis. Numerous great & great, great, grandchildren. Sister's; Victoria Mueller, Kathy Goodnight, Rose Austin & Frances Maltby. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Joel & Frances Verdin, son Robert, dear niece, Kathy Cox, & Brothers, John, Robert & Joe. Our dear mother will be missed by all of us, we are forever blessed to be a part of her family. Rest in Peace Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Santa Barbara & San Luis Obispo counties humane society. Due to COVID19, Virginia's family regrets that her services will be private. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.morenomortuary.com