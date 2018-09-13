Virginia Usrey, age 80, died on Friday, August 31,2018, in her Maricopa, CA home. She was born on June 3, 1938, in Ava, Missouri, she was the youngest of five children. Her family moved to Santa Maria in 1942 and soon made their home in Orcutt where she attended local elementary and middle school, she graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1955. Ginny remained in touch with many of her high school girlfriends throughout the years. Ginny is preceded in death by her parents Etha and Ross Miller, sisters, Opal Sinor and Velma Usrey, brothers Garland and Arnold Miller, daughter, Tammy and spouse Dave Usrey. She is survived by her son, Patrick Usrey and numerous nieces and nephews who brought her great joy. ‘Aunt Ginny,' leaves us with a lesson in Humility, she did not live a life surrounded by an abundance of materialistic possessions or without pain and sorrow, she lived a simple, honest life, carrying much burden, she found peace in her tremendous faith and trust in God and in the heaven, she held so close to her heart. Aunt Ginny will be remembered by her mighty laughter, her humble existence, her ability to always think and pray for others before herself. She is a true, “hero,” and if we are rewarded by the life we live on this earth; she was met with the grandest welcome home. Continue to pray for us, Aunt Ginny. Ginny will be laid to rest near her spouse, Dave in Taft, Ca. Memorials may be made in Ginny's name to benefit your charity of choice, preferably a charity that provides love and care to our aging community.
