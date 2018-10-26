Our beloved mother Virginia Rita Sanchez, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 23, 2018. Virginia was born in Santa Maria, Ca and graduated from Santa Maria High School in June of 1953. After graduation she attended the Dental Nurses Training School in San Francisco, Ca where she received a certificate of merit. She married the love of her life David Valera Sanchez on September 20, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Santa Maria. Virginia devoted her life to her family and was very active in her son's education and athletics – she was an excellent athlete herself. Her favorite pastime was dancing with her husband Dave. They participated in many dance contests and brought home many ribbons. Virginia had a loving spirit and always had a beautiful smile on her face. Although she had many health challenges throughout her life she always gave a “thumbs up” to everyone she met. She was a devout Catholic and is now one of God's most precious angels. Virginia is survived by her three children Steve, Tom, and Daniel Sanchez, 7 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, three brothers Frank, Jesse, Joe, and two sisters Margaret and Catherine. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Jovita Ruiz, her son John, and her husband Dave.
Visitation and Rosary will be held Monday, October 29, 2018 from 5 – 7 pm at the Chapel of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.
A Catholic service will be held Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Guadalupe Catholic Church in Guadalupe, Ca at 10:00 am followed by burial at Guadalupe Cemetery.
A reception will follow at 3868 Hillview Road in Orcutt, Ca after burial.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
