Virginia O'Hara

Passed away August 16th at home with her family by her side.
She was born Sept. 14th 1928 in Helena Montana to Bernard and Nancy Standley.
Virginia and Jim moved to California in 1970 and became involved in many Local organizations. She became a Life member of the VFW Auxiliary #2521, American Legion #534, Women of the Moose Chapter #463 and Eagles Auxiliary #1745.
Virginia also known as VO, Mom, and Grandma was well known and loved throughout Santa Maria.
She was a diehard San Francisco 49'er Fan always sporting team colors.
She could be seen walking everywhere.
She was preceded in death by parents Bernard and Nancy Standley, brothers Ray and Roy Standley,
Son Thomas Aldinger and daughter Nancy Rose Aldinger, and husband Jim O'Hara.
Virginia is survived by Daughters Terry Rylant, Sharon (Brent) Albright of Vancouver Wa. , Karen Braga (Terry) of Vancouver Wa. And Shirley O'Brien of Arizona and sister Florence Haugen of Arizona , numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren
A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 25th at VFW Post #2521 200 E Battles across from the Post Office at 3pm. A memorial be given by VFW Auxiliary #2521 and Women of the Moose Chapter #463
There will be no graveside services per her request as she has donated her body to science, in hopes that It will help others in the future.
