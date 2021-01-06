Virginia Matlack McWilliams Anderson

Virginia Matlack McWilliams Ireys Anderson passed away peacefully on December 30, 2020, in Napa, California. She was 96.
Virginia May Foote was born May 5, 1924, to Dr. Dellizon A. Foote and his wife, Lulu Anne (Maxwell), in Omaha, Nebraska. She attended Omaha public schools, then attended Grinnell College in Iowa, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1945.
At Grinnell, she met and married David W. Matlack, settling in Santa Monica, CA. They had three children before separating. Virginia moved to Santa Maria, where she married Winfield P. McWilliams, with whom she had a fourth child.
In Santa Maria, Virginia began a life-long career as an English teacher. She taught elementary grades and high school, serving as English department chair at Santa Maria and Righetti High Schools. In 1967, she moved to the Bay Area where she taught English at Tamalpais and Danville High Schools.
With her third husband, Calvin Ireys, Virginia enjoyed traveling in Europe and Africa. She continued her education at CSU Hayward, earning a master's degree in English, and at UC Berkeley, where she earned her Ph.D at the age of 62. She continued to teach at Contra Costa College, CSU Hayward, and Millsaps College in Jackson, MS.
For more than twenty years, Virginia was married to fellow music lover and labor scholar, Henry Anderson, who predeceased her in 2016. Virginia published three books about her family and participated in a writers' group which enriched her life. As an active member of St. John's Presbyterian Church in Berkeley, she sang in the choir.
Virginia was a generous spirit who housed exchange students from France and Chicago's inner city, was an early supporter of civil rights and the environment, and had a deep love of classical music. She nurtured her early love of the mountains, hiking in the Rocky and the Sierra Nevada mountains, and in the Alps.
Virginia is survived by her children, John Matlack (Claire Riley) of Boulder, CO; Anne Evans (Gregory) of Napa, CA; Katherine Matlack (Lloyd Price) of Bonita, CA; Robert McWilliams of Longmont, CO; by her grandchildren, Sam Evans and Andy Evans of Berkeley, CA; Ramona Price of Chula Vista, CA; Julia Price (Erik Stauber) of Albany, CA; Joey Price (Jacklyn Knutson) of Brooklyn, NY. Virginia is also survived by Henrys children, Stephen Anderson, Rachel Elandt, David Anderson, Dorothy Rodriguez, Eugene Anderson.
Contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to the Virginia F. Ireys English Teacher Scholarship at California State University East Bay.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.