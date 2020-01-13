It is with great sadness the family of Virginia Haynes Pounds announce her passing, on Sunday January 5, 2020 peacefully at home in Bakersfield CA surrounded by her family at the age of 84.

Virginia was born March 3, 1935 in Cicero Kansas to Roy and Myrtle Haynes. She moved to Bakersfield CA in the 1950s attending Bakersfield High School and Jr College where she met her husband William Pounds. Virginia and William “Bob” were married June 3, 1956 and had 3 daughters, Connie, Debra, and Patricia. The couple moved their family to the Santa Maria Valley in 1960. In 1970 she opened her own clothing store Trend of Fashion. She later went on to become the HR Manager for K-Mart from 1979-1998. She was a long-time volunteer for the March of Dimes and an active member of the YMCA, Women's organization.