Virginia H. Sanchez, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 8, 2018 in the comfort of her home. She was born May 21, 1941 in Guadalupe, Ca to Francisco and Cruz Heredia. She married her sweetheart Delfino Sanchez on February 9, 1962. She had been retired for over 13 years. Virginia truly lived life for her family which includes her extended family. She remembers everyone's birthdays and kept every keepsake given to her. She truly had a heart of gold. Virginia is survived by her children Tony Sanchez of Santa Maria, Irma Pardo (Darren Pardo, husband) of Guadalupe, Richard Sanchez of Santa Maria, and Veronica McCabe of Bakersfield. 13 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. Also survived by her sisters Anita Guizar, Cruz Rodriguez, Josie Heredia, Frances Hernandez, brother Henry Cota and numerous nephews and nieces. Preceded in Death by her husband Delfino Sanchez, parents Francisco and Cruz Heredia, and brothers Gilbert, Tony, and Ruben Cota. Viewing and Rosary will be held Friday, November 16, 2018 beginning at 5pm at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. Funeral and Burial will be held Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Guadalupe, Ca.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhofmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
