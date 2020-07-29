It is with great sadness that the family of VIRGINIA 'GINGER' DAVIDSON announces her passing away peacefully July 11, 2020.
She was preceded in her death by her husband of 61 years, MONTY DAVIDSON and her daughter SUE DAVIDSON.
She is survived by her 3 children, Pamela K. Derr, Bill & Teresa Davidson and David Davidson.
She has 9 Grandchildren & 17 Great grandchildren. She was well loved by all who met her.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer Dementia charties of your choice.
Services will be private.
