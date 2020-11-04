You have permission to edit this article.
Virginia B. Cox
Virginia B. Cox

October 10. 2020

Graveside services were held for Virginia on October 20, 2020. Virginia, who was 99, passed on October 10, 2020 with family members by her side. Virginia is survived by daughters, Diane (Rhodes) and Bette (Pritchett) and son Jim Cox. Three granddaughters, two grandsons, four great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Cox and granddaughter, Emily Pritchett. Virginia's eulogy was given by her nephew, Marc Bauman, with loving comments from family and friends attending service. She will be missed for her kind actions and loving ways. Rest In Peace.

