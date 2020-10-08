You have permission to edit this article.
Virgie M. Hawkins
Virgie M. Hawkins

October 6, 2020

Virgie M. Hawkins, 81, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020. Virgie was born on Dec. 7, 1938 in Myrtle, AR to Charley and Ruby Evans. In 1939, Charley and Ruby moved their family to California in a car built by Charley. They first arrived in Modesto for a short time and then arrived in Santa Maria in 1942. Virgie attended local schools, graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1956. She was involved in Rainbow Girls during her teenage years.

Virgie married Jerry Hawkins on June 17, 1956. They were married 52 years before Jerry's passing on May 16, 2009. Virgie spent the majority of her early married life being a stay at home mom. In 1967, Jerry and Virgie purchased a neighborhood market which came to be Jerry's Market. The friendships and memories built during those years carry on to this day.

After they sold the store, Virgie and Jerry helped coach their son's minor league baseball team. Virgie was very active throughout Scott's baseball years. She then began babysitting her grandkids and, eventually, her great grandkids. She was always the go to person for help with homework or advice. Even several generations of neighborhood kids still came to Virgie's house to play, hang out or talk. Her house was the “Kool-Aid” house on the block.

Virgie is survived by her children, Karen (Jerry) Lewis, Kathy (Craig) Unke, and Scott (Kimberly) Hawkins. Grandchildren, Melissa (Kevin) Sanders, Jennifer (Rick) Barretto, Amber Osborne, Michelle Lewis, Brooke (Brad) Snarr, Adelyne Hawkins, Haley Hawkins, Charley Hawkins, and 11 great grandchildren. Brother, Lucian (Rosalee) Evans, Sister-in-law, Donna Hawkins, and much-loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, infant son, Jerry Hawkins Jr., parents, Charley and Ruby Evans, Mother and Step-Father-in-Law, Hazel and Rollo Wells, and Father and Step-Mother-in-Law, Leonard and Ruth Hawkins.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of our mother to Mission Hope's Patient Fund in honor of Cruzin' for Life.

To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

Dudley-Hofman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

