Victoria Van Houten

Victoria (Vicki) Van Houten, 70, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away on 26 September 2018 in Roseville, CA after struggling to recover from a fall in November 2017. Her love and laughter will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Vicki was born in Marysville, CA, on 12 May 1948, to the late Henrietta Wickenden and Leon Wickenden, and grew up in Santa Maria, CA as part of the Foxen-Wickenden historical family. She attended St. Mary's Elementary, graduated from Righetti High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
After independently raising her two children in Novato, CA, Vicki returned to Santa Maria in 2000. There, she followed in her mother and brother's footsteps and became an elementary school teacher. She taught at several schools in the Santa Maria Bonita School District until her retirement in 2013.
Vicki is survived by her children Brian (wife Lori) and Barry (wife Julie), grandchildren Hannah, Madilyn, Dominic and Julia, her brother Paul Grennan, her sister-in-law Beverly Grennan, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother Henry Grennan.
A celebration of life for Vicki will be held on Saturday November 10, 2018 at 1PM at the Wickenden Ranch House located at 7203 Foxen Canyon Rd.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.