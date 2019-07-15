Victoria S. Garrett

Vickie passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 8th, 2019. She was born on December 8th, 1966, in Old Orcutt, California, where she was also raised. Vickie enjoyed being outside, planting flowers, spending time at the lake and being with her family. Vickie absolutely loved being a Grandmother and taking her Grandsons to the fair, lake, amusement parks and spending days with them.
Vickie is survived by her brothers and sisters, Steve, Darren, Kim (David) and Sandra (Mark); her children, Justin (Kim) and Brittany (Nick); her two grandchildren, Bentley and Noah; aunts, uncles, cousins; her nieces and nephews, Steven, Jason, Anthony (Alyssa) Corey (Liz), Mathew, Mitchell, Brianne and Lindsey; her great nieces and nephews, Nicole, Aiden, Aubree and Presley. She also leaves behind her life partner, Rick England, as well as lots of friends.
Vickie is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Carole; and her brother and sister, Bobby and Stacey.
A Celebration of Life BBQ will be held for Vickie at the YOYO Center (725 East Foster Road, Santa Maria), on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, at 12:00 P.M., for all friends and family to come and remember her.
Arrangements Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
