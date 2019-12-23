Victoria Capelle

Victoria (Tootsie) Bernardo Capelle, 71, of Santa Maria, CA passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 18, 2019. Tootsie was born in Santa Maria, California on August 1, 1948. She was a resident of Guadalupe, CA until 1974. She attended grade school in Guadalupe and was a graduate of Righetti High School, class of 1966 (the first 4-year graduating class).

Tootsie was first a student in training with Security Pacific Bank of Guadalupe while attending Righetti High School, which began her 40-year career in the banking industry. She was nicknamed “boots” by her then boss. She loved working with people and was a dedicated employee.

Tootsie and her twin brother Victoriano (Buch) were born to Conrad and Norma Bernardo. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Earl E. Capelle. She is also survived by her three daughters Christy (Vince) Lopez, Renee (Robert) Plantage, and Tracy (Michael) Rosas; her eight grandchildren Alisha (Nick) Vasquez, Roseanna Angeli, Ricky Sanchez, Aaron Sanchez, Brittany Lopez, Jacob Sanchez, Michael Rosas, and Melanie Rosas; and her one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Eddie (Rosie) Bernardo and numerous nieces and nephews. Tootsie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Mickey Bernardo, and her sister Diana Wallin.