Victor J. Evans Sr, 97, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 peacefully with family by his side. He was born on January 7, 1923, in Atascadero, CA, but was raised in the Sisquoc area east of Santa Maria. He moved to the Orcutt/Santa Maria area in 1956, where he lived out his life.
Victor joined the US Navy after high school and served in WWII from 1942-45 as a ship fitter/welder. His ship participated in the invasion of Guam in 1944 which liberated the island from the Japanese. After the war, he graduated from Allan Hancock College and married the love of his life, Mary Jane Martin, in 1947. They spent 73 years in love by each other's side.
Victor worked for the Bishop Oil Co. for 12 years in the Cat Canyon/ Sisquoc area and 30 years for the Unocal Santa Maria Refinery, retiring in 1985. Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing guitar/singing, hunting, fishing, bowling, horseshoes, and visiting their family cabin near Yosemite National Park.
Victor was preceded in death by his father, Bert; his mother, Osie; brothers, Vern, Melvin and Bobby; and sister, Jesse. He is survived by his wife, Mary; 2 sons, Vic Jr. and his wife Leslie, and Larry and his wife Babe; 4 grandchildren, Heidi, Deanna, Shelly and Kyle; and 5 great grandchildren.
Public funeral services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11a.m. in the original section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.